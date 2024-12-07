Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,532 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $59.16.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

