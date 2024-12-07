Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.85 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.