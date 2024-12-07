Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,364,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $443.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $469.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

