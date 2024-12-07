Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $608.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $476.17 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

