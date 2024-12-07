Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 428 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $283.17 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.01 and its 200 day moving average is $276.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

