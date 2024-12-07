Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.82 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

