Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and traded as high as $33.07. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 5,170 shares.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000.

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

