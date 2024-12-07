Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $131,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,694,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,632,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,764,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 117 shares of company stock worth $134,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.5 %

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,340.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,243.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $940.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

