Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

DFEB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.48.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

