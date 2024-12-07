Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

