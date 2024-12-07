Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FI opened at $207.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average of $174.76.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.