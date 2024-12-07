Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 3,973 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,057,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,966,000 after buying an additional 858,932 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 520,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.76%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

