Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 9,682 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

