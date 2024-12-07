Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,618 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DEO opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.