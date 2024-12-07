Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.1% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,662,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.