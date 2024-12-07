Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $1,554,559. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.82 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

