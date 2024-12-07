Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,836 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $174,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intuit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,324 shares of company stock worth $75,803,690. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $634.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

