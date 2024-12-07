Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. The trade was a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $550.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.72 and a twelve month high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

