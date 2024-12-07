Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,025,000 after buying an additional 376,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after buying an additional 141,687 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,767,000 after buying an additional 260,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,796,000 after acquiring an additional 184,895 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $69.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

