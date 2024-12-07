Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 40,458 shares.The stock last traded at $64.50 and had previously closed at $64.57.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $925.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 501.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 193.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

