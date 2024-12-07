Investment Management Corp of Ontario Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,184,000 after buying an additional 93,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

