Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys New Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.26%.

SW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

