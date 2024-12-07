Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

