Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in DexCom were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock valued at $399,319 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

