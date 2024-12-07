Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 2,400 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $123.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

