Investment Management Corp of Ontario Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $169.75 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,743.30. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,601.36. This trade represents a 59.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

