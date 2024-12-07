IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.34. 8,738,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 9,452,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

IonQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 648,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,953.76. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IonQ by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 569,906 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IonQ by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

