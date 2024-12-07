iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,604 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.7% of iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

