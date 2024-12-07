iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $641,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after buying an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,455,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,578,000 after buying an additional 1,062,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,352,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after buying an additional 751,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,556,000 after purchasing an additional 749,085 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crown by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,976,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,032,000 after purchasing an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Crown in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $2,478,049. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

