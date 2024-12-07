iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $776,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 139.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 222,070 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Fluor by 67.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,206. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). Fluor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

