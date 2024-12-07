iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $596,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

