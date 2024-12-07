iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,718 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

