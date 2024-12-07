iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,027 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in AMETEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 74,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,750,024.90. This trade represents a 24.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,660 shares of company stock worth $5,958,141. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

