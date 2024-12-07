iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $86,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,180,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,118,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

