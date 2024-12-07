iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 206,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 90,126 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $38.40.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

