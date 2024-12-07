iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after purchasing an additional 108,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after buying an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

