iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Boosted by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 125.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

