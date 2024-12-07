iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,863 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

