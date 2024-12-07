iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,522,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,384% from the previous session’s volume of 222,288 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $25.98.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,285.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

