iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 458,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 614,677 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.