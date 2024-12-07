iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and traded as high as $25.62. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 4,852 shares changing hands.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF makes up 0.8% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 26.75% of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

