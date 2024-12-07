iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMBGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.97 and traded as high as $45.14. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 79,176 shares.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

