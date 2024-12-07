iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,798 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.95 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

