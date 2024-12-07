iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $203.43 and last traded at $203.43, with a volume of 198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth $3,654,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,392,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

