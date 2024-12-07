iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

