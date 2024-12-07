iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after buying an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,688,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

