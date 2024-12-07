iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IYE stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

