iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $21.59. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 63,365 shares traded.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $248.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 199.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 99,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

