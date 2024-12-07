ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday.

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 35.88 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 32.20 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.80 ($0.92). The company has a market cap of £221.26 million, a P/E ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 60,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £25,252.92 ($32,193.93). Also, insider Andy Allen bought 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £302.68 ($385.87). Insiders have bought a total of 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.

