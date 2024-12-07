ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 60 ($0.76) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ITM
ITM Power Trading Up 3.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 60,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £25,252.92 ($32,193.93). Also, insider Andy Allen bought 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £302.68 ($385.87). Insiders have bought a total of 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.
About ITM Power
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.