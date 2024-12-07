Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 414.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.03.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.